Alice Evans defends marriage break-up messages

Alice Evans has defended her public outbursts following the end of her marriage, insisting she has no one else to turn to.

Evans has been left heartbroken by her husband Ioan Gruffudd's request to end their marriage and admitted the two stars are now working on a legal separation.

The actress has been very candid about the break-up and her feelings on social media, prompting some trolls to suggest she's oversharing.

Responding to the backlash via Instagram over the weekend, she wrote: "Thank you for your kind comments. As for the unkind ones, I get it. It must be weird to comprehend why somebody would share their pain on social media rather than with their nearest and dearest."

She went on: "I get that. You must think I'm an a**hole. I’m not though. I don’t have a mum, or a dad. I don’t have any close friends in L.A."

Explaining: "I’ve looked after my kids for half their lives alone... You can say what you want about me being an attention seeker but you know it’s not true," Alice said her critics "just want a reason to put me down".

"Please - go ahead. I'm impenetrable," she proclaimed.

She also revealed that she and Ioan are "still friends".

Alice and Ioan, who have been married for 13 years, share daughters Ella, 11, and Elsie, seven.