Armie Hammer's representatives drop actor amid sex text leak scandal

Armie Hammer's problems continue to grow amid his sexting scandal - his agents have reportedly dropped him.

The Rebecca star has been accused of sending leaked cannibalism and rape messages to a series of women and allegedly talking to them about his odd sex fetishes.

Hammer has denied the claims but the controversy has already cost him three roles, including the male lead in Jennifer Lopez's new romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, and now his representatives are said to have quit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, agents at WME in Hollywood have dropped Armie, along with his personal publicist.

The news comes weeks after one ex-lover, Paige Lorenze, told The Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia that Hammer allegedly wanted to remove one of her ribs and eat it.

"He asked me on multiple occasions to remove my ribs," she said, detailing: "he wanted to find a doctor in L.A. to, like, remove the ribs that I don't need. And he wanted to, like, he has a smoker at his house in L.A. and he wanted to smoke it and eat it (sic)... He would always say, 'I wonder what it tastes like, I bet it tastes good'."

Another ex, Courtney Vucekovich, told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview that the Call Me By Your Name star was into "master-slave fetishes" and allegedly told her he wanted to break and eat her ribs.