Robin Wright used a bear whisperer to film in Canadian mountains

Robin Wright has revealed she relied on a "bear whisperer" to keep the creatures away from the mountainside location of her upcoming film, Land.

The House of Cards Golden Globe-winning actress, who has made her directorial debut with the film, alongside starring in it, mused in an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan that keeping bears at bay was a full-time job.

"We have a scene in the movie where a bear is basically in danger of being eaten by a bear, and we had to do (the scene with) visual effects because it wasn't safe for the trained bear to be on the set, because we had wild bears around the set all day long," Wright explained.

She then recalled that one bear was attracted to the production's catering table and would steal hamburgers, sharing: "we had to have a bear whisperer to keep them away".

Shot in Alberta, Canada, Land tells the story of a woman, played by Wright, who must regain her confidence after a near-death experience.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wright said she loved spending time in nature while making the film.

"It’s like medicine being out there," she commented, adding: "we were at 8,000 feet at the top of a mountain and to wake up and hear birds and not honking horns and trains - it was peaceful and it was therapy."

Land premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on 31 January and is slated for release by Focus Features on 12 February.