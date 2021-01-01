NEWS Katherine Heigl has kid-free hideaway in back garden Newsdesk Share with :





Katherine Heigl and her musician husband, Josh Kelley, have created a home from home in their back garden so they can get away from the kids during lockdown.



The actress reveals Josh has erected a cosy hideaway on land they own in Utah, where the couple retreats to drink cocktails and listen to music.



"Josh brought that in a means for us to kinda like get away from the kids," the mum-of-three tells The Talk. "I know that sounds awful but we all needed a little space. Distance makes the heart grow fonder - that sorta thing."



Katherine and Josh, who have been married since 2007, raise two adopted daughters Naleigh and Adalaide, and have a four-year-old son Joshua. The couple are keen to keep the romance alive in their relationship and enjoy planning date nights in their hideaway.



"We go 100 feet down the driveway and leave the kids in the big house and listen to records and we have cocktails," she said. "We call it the porcupine shack because we were listening to Neil Diamond one night and he has a song, called Porcupine Pie, and essentially the song is all about a man's gibberish when he's drunk. We thought that was appropriate."