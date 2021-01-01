NEWS Will Smith to star in 'Fast & Loose' Newsdesk Share with :





The 52-year-old actor has been approached to play the lead role in the new thriller, which is being directed by David Leitch.



The project has been developed at STXfilms with David as a producer but no star has attached and development has moved at pace since Will agreed to make the flick his next vehicle.



Smith will play the role of John Riley, a man who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with no memory. He follows a string of clues to discover his identity. He finds out that he has been living two different lives.



In one, he is a successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys, and a lavish lifestyle. In the other, he is an undercover CIA agent, but with a meagre salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero trappings of success.



However, he can't remember which of these two personas is his true identity and which life he really wants to live.

Jon and Eric Hoeber have penned the script for the flick with Leitch and Kelly McCormick producing for 87North. Will, Jon Mone and James Lassiter are also producing for Westbrook Studios.



Will's future movies include the tennis biopic 'King Richard' and slave drama 'Emancipation' for Apple.



David is set to direct the action film 'Bullet Train', which stars Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny and Andrew Koji.



It tells the story of a group of assassins with different motives aboard a train in Tokyo, Japan and the script is being written by Zak Olkewicz.