Gabrielle suffered panic attacks in The Masked Singer costume

Gabrielle is glad she was voted off the British version of The Masked Singer on Saturday, because she was suffering panic attacks in her costume.



The Dreams singer admitted she struggled as the Harlequin and is quietly relieved she didn't make it to the final.



"I'm a very nervous performer and I thought by doing this maybe I can go out of my comfort zone," she said after she was unmasked, revealing that giving birth was easier than appearing on the show.



"I got really scared, like a big baby," she told The Mirror. "The mask is heavy. Nothing prepares you for the panic. I was getting panic attacks... I couldn't breathe. You have to sing a song and your mouth is so dry."



Gabrielle revealed she needed three fans in her costume to keep her cool.



"The panic attacks, the heat, the costume... it was all so hard, but it was also incredible," she added.



On Monday, Gabrielle announced the release of her seventh studio album, Do It Again. It features the new lead single Stop Right Now, which dropped on Monday, one more original track, and the cover songs she performed on the show, which included Rihanna's Diamonds, Billie Eilish's Everything I Wanted, and Tracy Chapman's Fast Car.



"I have loved putting my own stamp on the songs I sang on The Masked Singer along with some of my favourite covers and two new songs I wrote," Gabrielle said in a statement.



Do It Again will be released on 5 March.