Jessica Alba's father battling thyroid cancer

Jessica Alba's father Mark has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The Honest Company entrepreneur announced the sad news in a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, as she shared a video of herself and her dad dancing together .

She wrote alongside it: "My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer -starting his radiation therapy manana (tomorrow). #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis."

Gabrielle Union was among the stars to comment on Jessica's post, writing, "You got this @markalba", while Mindy Kaling sent her love with a string of heart emojis.

Jessica has always been close to her parents - Mark and wife Catherine - and spoke to Fortune magazine previously about what life was like for her growing up as a military child.

"I was really sad to leave when my dad decided to get out of the military because you get — I mean, it’s really like such a safe environment, and everyone on base becomes your family," she told the magazine.

Mark joined the Air Force aged 18, when Catherine was pregnant with Jessica, in a bid to "get an education" and "support his family".