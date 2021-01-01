NEWS Nomadland dominates London Critics' Circle Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Chloe Zhao's road movie Nomadland has cemented its place as an Oscars Best Picture frontrunner after picking up three top honours at the 41st London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday.



The movie claimed the Film of the Year, while Zhao took home the Screenwriter of the Year prize, and her leading lady, Frances McDormand, was named Actress of the Year.



British horror Saint Maud also won three awards - British/Irish Film of the Year, British/Irish Actress of the Year for Morfydd Clark, and Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker for writer/director Rose Glass - and Steve McQueen was presented with Director of the Year for his five film series, Small Axe. Shaun Parkes won Supporting Actor of the Year for the first drama in the collection, Mangrove.



Riz Ahmed was named British/Irish Actor of the Year for his work in Sound of Metal and Mogul Mowgli, and the short he wrote, produced and starred in, The Long Goodbye, was named British/Irish Short Film of the Year.



Meanwhile, the late Chadwick Boseman picked up Actor of the Year honours for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Maria Bakalova scored the Supporting Actress of the Year gong for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.



The full list of winners is:



Film of the Year: Nomadland

Foreign-Language Film of the Year: Another Round

Documentary of the Year: Collective

British/Irish Film of the Year: Saint Maud

Director of the Year: Steve McQueen - Small Axe

Screenwriter of the Year: Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Actress of the Year: Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Actor of the Year: Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Supporting Actress of the Year: Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Supporting Actor of the Year: Shaun Parkes - Mangrove

British/Irish Actress of the Year: Morfydd Clark - Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud

British/Irish Actor of the Year: Riz Ahmed - Mogul Mowgli, Sound of Metal

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker: Rose Glass - Saint Maud

Young British/Irish Performer: Bukky Bakray - Rocks

British/Irish Short Film: The Long Goodbye

Technical Achievement: Rocks - Lucy Pardee, casting.