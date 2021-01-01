Chris Hemsworth pleased he insisted on Australia shoot for Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth is pleased he "dug his heels in" and insisted Thor: Love and Thunder should be made in Australia.

Filming on the fourth instalment of the superhero franchise is currently taking place in Sydney, and in a new interview with Men's Health Australia, Chris revealed he was adamant production should happen in his homeland.

The star, who left Hollywood for Byron Bay six years ago with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, is pleased he held out as the country has been relatively unscathed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"That was going to be in Atlanta or the U.K. and I was kind of digging my heels in and saying, 'This is the best place in the world to shoot'," he said. "This is pre-Covid. And then eventually, they said, 'Okay, cool. We can make it work'.

"Lucky for all of us that it turned out that way, because I don't think we'd be shooting these films if we'd been anywhere else."

While many productions have been stalled due to the pandemic, Chris has kept busy and also recently wrapped filming new Netflix thriller, Escape from Spiderhead, which was shot on the Gold Coast.

During the interview, the 37-year-old also revealed that people questioned whether he could still be a Hollywood star when he was based abroad, but he knew it would all work out for the best.

"When I first decided to move back here, it was, 'Well, how are you going to make it work with all the travel and so on?' And I guess my gut told me it was going to work out fine and so I stuck to my guns on that," he explained. "And just as I sort of laid out my dream scenario, I thought, 'Why wouldn't anyone else want to be here?'"