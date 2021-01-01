Dwayne Johnson's college football rookie card sells for $45,000

Dwayne Johnson's college football rookie card has sold for $45,100 (£32,876) at auction.

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the item had been sold after 50 bids on the day of the Super Bowl, and the "humbling irony" of the situation hadn't been lost on him.

"This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card's value continues to rise has become so surreal to me," Johnson - who played college American football at the University of Miami - wrote. "Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream. Of course, neither dream came true for me, but years later... On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!! Congrats to the winning bidder!"

He concluded: "I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit #unpredictablelife #94."

Despite not making it as a professional ball player, Johnson found huge success as The Rock in the world of wrestling, before going on to become an actor - starring in films such as Jumanji and Fast & Furious.