Chrissy Teigen struggling with miscarriage memories again as she marks son's full term

Chrissy Teigen is reliving her 2020 miscarriage as she marks the week her son would have been born.

The model-turned-TV personality opened up more about her pregnancy loss while taping The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing she still has maternity clothes she bought but never got to wear.

"Looking at those pictures now, it seems like so long ago," she said, recalling the heartbreaking photos her husband, John Legend, took shortly after the miscarriage. "

And also, of course, everything was such a blur. Even thinking back to it now, I am still in therapy about it and I’m still coming to terms with it," Chrissy went on.

"I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So it’s just hard because he would’ve been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders,” she explained.

But there has been one positive to come out of the darkness for Chrissy - losing son Jack helped her discover the benefits of therapy.

She shared: "It was a really transformative thing for me and in a way it really saved me, because I don’t think that I would’ve discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person."