NEWS Jamie Lee Curtis cast in Eli Roth Borderlands adaptation Newsdesk Share with :





Jamie Lee Curtis has signed on to play Dr Patricia Tannis in a Lionsgate film based on hit video game franchise, Borderlands.



Developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games in 2009, Borderlands originated as an open-world first-person shooter game in which players act as 'Vault Hunters', travelling to the planet Pandora in a quest to find treasures hidden in a secret chamber. The game has spawned multiple spinoffs and series, with Collider now reporting that Curtis will join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart for the film adaptation, which is to be directed by Eli Roth, best known for horror films such as 2003's Cabin Fever, and 2005's Hostel.



The Halloween star will play archaeologist Dr Patricia Tannis, who has a complicated backstory with the game's legendary thief, Lilith (Cate Blanchett).



"Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humour, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis," Roth said in a statement.



Lionsgate's Nathan Kahane agreed, commenting: "Jamie is unique in that her characters have depth and gravitas, but are also always hugely entertaining, she commands the screen."



He went on: "At this point, Jamie is like family to us after bringing so much to Knives Out and hosting last summer’s 'Lionsgate Live' fundraiser to help theater workers, so we could not be more thrilled to be working with her again."