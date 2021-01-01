NEWS Ashley Benson and G-Eazy split Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have reportedly split.



Pretty Little Liars star Benson recently unfollowed the singer/songwriter on Instagram and now sources claim the pair has separated.



They were first linked back in May of 2020, and last spotted together on 1 February out shopping Los Angeles.



It's not clear why the couple called it quits. Neither Ashley nor G-Eazy have commented on the split story, though sources claim the pair had been arguing in the lead up to the split.



"Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her. The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over," an insider told E! News.



"She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her. She couldn't stand him talking about other women."



Before dating the singer, Benson was involved in a lengthy relationship with model and actress Cara Delevingne.