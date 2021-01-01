Amandla Stenberg: 'The media's representation of light-skinned stars is just sneaky racism'

Amandla Stenberg has called out the media's representation of light-skinned actors as "damaging and gross".

Stenberg, who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns, has got critics talking in films like The Hate U Give and Everything, Everything.

However, there's also a big movie the star walked away from; Marvel blockbuster Black Panther. They previously revealed the reason for this was because as a biracial star, they felt they'd be taking up space they "should not take up".

And in a chat with Porter magazine, Stenberg elaborated: "I see the ways in which the media has sold me, and other light-skinned actors in general, as monolithic representations of a Blackness. It is so damaging and gross - honestly, it's nasty. It's just like sneaky racism.

"I have only one sliver of experience, and that sliver is also drenched in light-skin privilege."

The 22-year-old also opened up about the experience of filming 2018's The Hate U Give, the big-screen adaptation of Angie Thomas' bestselling book of the same name, and in particular, delays in production.

"(It was suggested) the film was only going to be relevant for a certain period of time, or that we needed to 'strike while the iron was hot'. That struck me as a bizarre sentiment, because most people of colour can tell that this is not a transient moment. It's years in the making," they vented.