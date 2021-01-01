Jennifer Lopez: 'Being snubbed for an Oscar nomination stung'

Jennifer Lopez has admitted being overlooked for an Academy Award nomination last year for her role in Hustlers "was a sting".

The Jenny from the Block singer was hotly tipped for awards success for her acclaimed role as stripper Ramona in the 2019 box office hit, also starring Constance Wu, but she failed to bag a nomination on the Academy Awards shortlist.

"I was talking about this the other day. (My production partner) Elaine (Goldsmith-Thomas) made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season," Lopez told Allure, referring to the post-Hustlers awards season. "And when it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting."

She continues: "I was like, 'Okay, when you're supposedly in everybody else's mind supposed to be nominated and you're not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn't?' It came to a point where I was like, 'This is not why I do this. I don't do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys.

"The point is creating and the joy that I get from the things I get to put out in the world that entertain and inspire and empower people.... I think my life is about more than awards."

Elsewhere in the chat, the mother of two shared how her son, Max, 11, encouraged her to attend a Black Lives Matter protest last year, and the star, who admitted she's not used to being in big crowds anymore, found the experience a little scary at first.

"(My life is) car to back door to security to this to that. It was scary. I got a little anxiety, like, 'How do you get out of the crowd?'" she recalled. "Once I got (into it), to be in the masses like that, I loved it. Like, 'Wow, there's a movement happening.' So many people, different ages, races - it was a beautiful thing."