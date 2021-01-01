NEWS James Gunn cries 'all the time' when he's making films Newsdesk Share with :





The 54-year-old director - who has helmed the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies - has admitted he finds writing to be an emotional process.



James - who wrote the screenplay for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' - wrote on Twitter: "I cry all the time while writing. I definitely cried when Yondu told Peter he was his father in Vol 2 & when Rocket gave in to being pet by Drax - I get teary just writing those moments now - but I cried many other times too. (sic)"



Asked if he shed tears while writing 'The Suicide Squad' - which is due out later in 2021 - James replied: "Yes, definitely."



Earlier this year, meanwhile, James praised Dave Bautista for being an actor who takes his "craft seriously".



The filmmaker has worked with the former WWE wrestler on the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies and praised Bautista for being a natural performer in front of the camera.



In a Twitter thread responding to a question from Chance the Rapper about why Dave is such a good actor, James wrote: "Bc @DaveBautista takes the craft seriously. He's grounded in real emotion & not showy. The difference between Dave and many wrestler-actors is when you look in his eyes on set he's in the place he's supposed to be, not thinking about what he's going to do next. (sic)"



The director added: "One of the things I deal with a lot with actors who have been a part of other performing arts (ie wrestling or comedy) is to get them to STOP JUGGLING and JUST BE. It's not your job to entertain us – it's simply your job to be present to the moment in front of you and to treat it honestly. I never really had to teach that to @DaveBautista. (sic)"