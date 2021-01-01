Jamie Dornan's friend exposed teenage crush on Liv Tyler

Jamie Dornan was once left mortified after a pal outed him for his teenage crush on Liv Tyler and put him on the phone with the Lord of the Rings star.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star used to adore Tyler as an adolescent, and would even pucker up to a poster of the beauty before bedtime.

He told U.S. daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson: "When I was about 16 or 17, I had like, a glossy... photograph of Liv Tyler and I used to give it a wee kiss before I went to sleep."

The Irishman's devotion to Tyler waned as he grew up, and now he's happily married to British actress and composer Amelia Warner, the mother of his three kids.

However, when he was on a night out with a friend years later, his past came back to haunt him.

"Cut to 15 years later, I'm in New York and I'm with a friend of mine who I'd worked with," Dornan told Kelly.

"And she's an actress and I had told her that (Liv) story before. She's on the phone, acting funny and she's giggling, then she hands me the phone - and it's Liv Tyler," he went on.

"I speak to Liv Tyler. And I don't know if you know Liv Tyler, but she's got the sweetest voice in the world. (She says), 'Oh my God, I can't believe it. Oh, that's the sweetest thing'," the actor recalled.

But red-faced Dornan wasn't sure having his teen obsession revealed to its subject was quite so sweet: "I was like 'Oh my God. I can't believe I'm having to deal with this and tell this woman that I used to kiss her face every night before I went to sleep,'" he cringed.