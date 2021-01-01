NEWS Sandra Bullock joins Brad Pitt in Bullet Train Newsdesk Share with :





Sandra Bullock has reportedly signed up to join Brad Pitt in the upcoming thriller Bullet Train.



The Oscar-winning actress is the latest addition to the already star-studded cast which includes Joey King, Lady Gaga, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny, and Michael Shannon, according to Deadline.



Lights Out screenwriter Zak Olkewicz will pen the script, and filmmaker David Leitch, who previously helmed the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, will direct and oversee the script.



Bullet Train is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle and follows five assassins who discover they are on the same high-speed bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka, and there only a few stops during the journey. However, they soon realise their missions have something in common and begin to wonder who will survive long enough to make it off the train.



Pitt, who won his first-ever Oscar last year for his star turn in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will be playing an American hitman named Ladybug in the flick, Taylor-Johnson has been cast as an assassin called Tangerine, and King's deadly character is called Prince.



Singer/actress Gaga is reportedly playing a supporting role in the movie, with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, and Andrew Koji rounding out the cast.



Bullet Train will mark the first time that Bullock and Pitt have worked together on screen.