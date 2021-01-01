Tom Holland denies Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return for Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland has denied previous Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return for Spider-Man 3.

Fans of the web-slinging superhero were driven wild when it was announced last year that Alfred Molina would be reprising his villainous role of Doctor Octopus in the upcoming third instalment in the Marvel/Sony saga, alongside Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Rumours swirled that the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 would focus on the Marvel "multiverse", and it was reported that Holland's predecessors Maguire and Garfield would be suiting up to make an appearance.

However, the 24-year-old has shot down the speculation.

"No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It'll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we've been making," Holland told Esquire magazine.

The Cherry star, who has gained a reputation for being unable to keep movie secrets, also revealed that he's only been given a rough outline of the movie, and has just 70 pages of the script in order to keep plot details under wraps.

"I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I'm eight weeks into shooting it. They do it all the time. In (Avengers: Endgame), Robert Downey Jr.'s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I'm 100 percent sure that they're still tricking me," he joked.