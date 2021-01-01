NEWS Judd Apatow has assembled an all-star cast for his new movie 'The Bubble' Newsdesk Share with :





Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal and Leslie Mann are among the ensemble for the pandemic comedy.



Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Kay and Peter Serafinowicz have also boarded the cast of the motion picture.



The movie follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film and is particularly timely as production in the industry ramps back up even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.



Judd will direct and produce the Netflix film along with co-writing the script with Pam Brady. His long-time producing partner Barry Mendel will serve as an executive producer alongside Brady and Donald Sabourin.



The movie was quickly fast-tracked to begin shooting this year once Netflix came on board and the plan was to deliver an all-star cast to match that of films such as 'Knives Out'.



Apatow recently directed the comedy 'The King of Staten Island' and admits that he wanted the movie to bring "joy" to people amid the COVID-19 crisis rather than wait until cinemas reopened to release the flick.



The 53-year-old director said: "I wanted 'King of Staten Island' to come out because I thought, 'Oh this is about firemen and nurses and sudden loss', and it felt like it related to what we were going through in some way.



"Luckily, I’m in a position where I can roll the dice and hope that it makes sense. I certainly was happy that people got to see it. The alternative would’ve been to say 'Why don’t you wait a year to put it out?', and just as somebody who wants to get it out of my system, I also felt like it would be weird to have something like that sitting on the shelf for a year that might make people happy in some way."