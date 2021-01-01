NEWS Rosario Dawson looked for adopted daughter after discovering she was being fostered Newsdesk Share with :





Rosario Dawson "looked for" her adopted daughter after finding out she was in foster care.



The Mandalorian actress, who adopted Lola in 2014, when she was 11, opened up about the process during an interview with Health magazine's March issue.



Explaining that her adoption was "meant to be", Rosario said: "With my daughter, I didn't go to an adoption centre or anything like that. My family knew her biological mom, and when we found out she was in foster care, we looked for her. It wasn't even a question; it was clearly meant to be - she's my kid."



Dawson added that becoming a mother to an 11-year-old gave her a unique perspective on parenthood, as she has been able to see Lola go through the ups and downs of being a teenager.



"I'm grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection," she continued. "... To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you — to be able to see how we're getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it's beautiful."