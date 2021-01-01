Shia LaBeouf's lawyers shut down damages for FKA twigs in assault suit

Shia LaBeouf's legal team has finally fired off a response to FKA twigs' claims he abused her throughout their relationship, insisting the singer and performance artist is not entitled to any damages.

The entertainer, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, detailed her allegations against Shia in an assault and sexual battery suit she filed in early December, accusing her ex of inflicting emotional distress.

The Transformers star, who recently entered rehab to deal with his personal issues, responded with a statement, which read: "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years."

He divulged: "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say," but added: "Many of these allegations are not true."

Now, LaBeouf's lawyers have filed a response to Barnett's suit, stating their client "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in plaintiff's Complaint, denies that plaintiff has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of (LaBeouf), and denies that plaintiff is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."

LaBeouf's lawyers have also asked lawmakers to force Barnett to pay for their client's legal fees and "further relief".