Ray Fisher applauds Charisma Carpenter for speaking out about alleged Joss Whedon abuse

Justice League star Ray Fisher has reached out to actress Charisma Carpenter after she went public with abuse claims against Joss Whedon to support his allegations about the director's bad behaviour.

Last year Fisher came forward with allegations of poor treatment on the Justice League set, revealing Whedon was "abusive" towards him and "unprofessional", prompting an investigation by Warner Bros officials, and on Wednesday, Carpenter took aim at her former TV boss, saying she's still traumatised by Whedon's actions.

Charisma claimed Whedon called her "fat" in front of colleagues when she was pregnant, poked fun at her religious beliefs, and accused her of sabotaging his show.

She wrote on Twitter: "He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval."

Fisher has since responded to the actress' social media statement, calling on fans to protect Carpenter at all costs via his own social media.

"I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation," Ray tweeted.

“Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs," he urged.

He added the hashtag #IStandWithCharisma, which started trending on Twitter hours earlier.

Carpenter's co-stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg, have subsequently taken to social media to support her.