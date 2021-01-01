Sarah Michelle Gellar: 'I don't want to forever be associated with Joss Whedon'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken a stand in the ongoing battle about misconduct in Hollywood by distancing herself from claims Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon is a bully on set.

The actress, who starred in Whedon's TV series hit, has taken to social media hours after former castmate Charisma Carpenter turned on the writer and director for allegedly targeting her after she fell pregnant.

Charisma claimed Whedon called her "fat" in front of colleagues when she was pregnant, poked fun at her religious beliefs, and accused her of sabotaging his show.

Slamming Whedon on Twitter, she wrote: "He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval."

She also accused Whedon of making her work long hours when she was six months pregnant and stated he sucked the "promise and joy" out of her motherhood journey.

Now, Gellar has weighed in with her own social media, writing: "While I am proud to have my name associated with (character) Buffy Summers, I don't want to forever be associated with Joss Whedon."

She explained: "I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

Whedon first came under fire last year when Ray Fisher accused him of misconduct and bad behaviour on the set of Justice League. Fisher's allegations prompted WarnerMedia to conduct an internal investigation.