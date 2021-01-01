Charisma Carpenter accuses Buffy boss Joss Whedon of misconduct on set

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Charisma Carpenter has become the latest star to accuse Joss Whedon of bad behaviour behind the camera, revealing she was left scarred by his misconduct on set.

Ray Fisher came forward with his allegations of poor treatment on the Justice League set, revealing Whedon was "abusive" towards him and "unprofessional", prompting an investigation by Warner Bros officials, and now Carpenter has taken aim at her former TV boss, revealing she's still traumatised by Whedon's actions herself.

"For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day," she wrote in a lengthy statement posted on social media.

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel (sic)" she stated.

Carpenter then claimed Whedon repeatedly threatened to fire her, allegedly told her castmates she was "fat" when she was four months pregnant, mocked her religious beliefs, and accused her of sabotaging the Buffy show when she fell pregnant.

"At six months pregnant, I was asked to report to work at 1:00 AM after my doctor recommended shortening my work hours," she recounted.

"Due to long and physically demanding days and the emotional stress of having to defend my needs as a working pregnant woman, I began to experience Braxton Hicks contractions. It was clear to me the 1:00 AM call was retaliatory," she went on.

Carpenter ended her note by revealing she took part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation because she believed Fisher to be "a person of integrity who is telling the truth".

"His firing as Cyborg in The Flash was the last straw for me. Although I am not shocked, I am deeply pained by it. It troubles and saddens me that in 2021 professionals STILL have to choose between whistleblowing in the workplace and job security," she added, fuming: "I can no longer remain silent. This is overdue and necessary."