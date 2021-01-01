2021 Oscars to be held in multiple locations amid Covid-19 pandemic

The 2021 Oscars will be held in multiple locations amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It was announced last year that the prestigious ceremony was to be pushed back from February to April, as cases of the virus in the U.S. and across the world continue to soar, and bosses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences insisted the event would not be held virtually.

And on Wednesday, they announced that the Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, its usual venue, as well as other as-yet-unknown locations, in order to give audiences a traditional live broadcast on 25 April.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a statement from the Academy read.

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

The ceremony will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh, while a host has yet to be announced.

The Academy has already had to adapt to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the health crisis, as the Covid-19 outbreak prompted the worldwide closure of cinema chains, prompting studios to release their films via video-on-demand services.

In response to movie theatres being shuttered, Academy bosses temporarily changed their rules allowing films to qualify via the Academy Screening Room within 60 days of the film’s theatrical, streaming, or video-on-demand release.