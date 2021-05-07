NEWS Florence Pugh to star in courtroom drama 'Dolly' as a 'companion robot' Newsdesk Share with :





According to Deadline, the 'Little Women' star will lead the upcoming sci-fi flick, which is inspired by the short story of the same name by Elizabeth Bear, in which the robot doll kills its owner, but claims she's not guilty and demands to have a lawyer.



'The Shape Of Water' scribe Vanessa Taylor and 'Hotel Artemis' Drew Pearce have been tasked with adapting the tale.



Apple Studios has acquired the movie for Apple TV+, following a bidding war between a streaming platform and movie studios.



However, it's not yet been given the green light, as the film is still in need of a director and script.



But if it does, it will be produced by Apple and Artemis under his Point of No Return Films banner, while Florence will receive an executive producer credit.



Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Florence will take the lead in the upcoming big screen adaptation of 'The Maid'.



The British actress will portray Molly, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel, who "leaves every room perfect and pristine, while getting to know each guest’s dirty secrets."



A description of the Universal flick, which is based on Nita Prose's tome of the same name, is as follows: "A 'Clue'-like, locked-room whodunnit, 'The Maid' explores Molly’s descent into the murderous underbelly of her gilded workplace, while telling a timely story about the strengths of our differences."



The book itself won't be released until 2022.



Florence is also set to make her much-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as spy Yelena Belova in 'Black Widow', which is currently slated for released on May 7, 2021



The ‘Midsommar' actress stars opposite Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff.



The movie's director Cate Shortland previously teased that the movie will see Scarlett's character "hand the baton" to Florence's alter ego as she bids farewell to the MCU.



Cate said: "(Kevin Feige, Marvel boss) realised that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction.



"And we didn't know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn't know how great.



"Scarlett is so gracious, like, 'Oh, I'm handing her the baton.' So it's going to propel another female storyline.”