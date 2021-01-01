Daniel Kaluuya wants Black Panther 2 to honour legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Daniel Kaluuya wants the Black Panther sequel to honour the lasting legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.

The beloved actor, who played the titular superhero in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster, passed away in August last year at the age of 43, after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that the follow-up to Ryan Coogler's ground-breaking movie would focus on the fictional world of Wakanda and Boseman's character would not be recast.

In a new interview with The Ringer’s Higher Learning podcast, the British actor, who played head of security W'Kabi in Black Panther, said he simply wants the sequel to focus on Boseman's legacy.

"For me, what's important to me is not the Black Panther legacy, it's the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, because that's a human being and a spirit that is real. How can we honour that?" Kaluuya asked.

"Black Panther is going to do what Black Panther does, but that's a man that lived for us. He did it for us, did it our nephews, our nieces, our kids. It's our duty to honour that man the way he honoured us," he added.

The Queen & Slim star said he respects Marvel and Disney bosses for opting not to recast the character of Black Panther and paid an emotional tribute to his friend and former co-star.

"They retired him from the franchise... I respect that position, and I think that is out of respect for what that man gave to all of us, and what he stayed alive for all of us to experience. Quietly suffering and continuing to give through that suffering is a side of humanity you just don't see often," Kaluuya shared.