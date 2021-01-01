NEWS Lynda Carter mourning husband Newsdesk Share with :





Lynda Carter has paid tribute to her husband Robert A. Altman following his death.



In a post on social media, the former Wonder Woman star announced that her 73-year-old husband - to whom she was married for 37 years - had passed away last week.



"One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away. Robert is the love of my life and he always will be," she wrote. "Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other's champions always."



While she didn't share any details about how her spouse had died, it was reported by multiple outlets that it was due to "complications from a medical procedure".



Carter shares two children, Jessica and James, with her late husband, and called them "the greatest joy of Robert's" life.



Her statement concluded with a message directly to Robert.



"You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life," she wrote. "Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you've left behind. I will love you always and forever."