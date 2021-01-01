Claire Danes replaces Keira Knightley in The Essex Serpent

Claire Danes has replaced Keira Knightley in Apple TV+'s new period drama The Essex Serpent.

The Homeland star will lead the adaptation of Sarah Perry's award-winning novel, which Knightley exited in October over Covid-related concerns, six weeks before production was due to begin.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old's representative said: "There wasn't a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of childcare required for the four-and-a-half-month production."

Knightley, who was also due to serve as executive producer on the drama, has children Edie, five, and Delilah, 16 months, with her husband, rocker James Righton.

Danes, 41, will play newly-widowed Cora Seaborne, who relocates from Victorian London to a small Essex village, where locals are transfixed by the myth of a creature known as the Essex Serpent.

Clio Barnard will direct from a script by Anna Symon.