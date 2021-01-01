NEWS Ashley Graham doesn’t want to be referred to as a plus-size model Newsdesk Share with :





The 33-year-old beauty is tired of constantly having to discuss her weight and would prefer to be seen as just “a woman”.



However, Ashley has vowed to continue proudly displaying her curves online to show people there is no such thing as an ideal body type.



She explained to WSJ magazine: "I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don't know any man that has to do that. But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn't have someone talking about their body when I was young.



"This is why I don't post like the 'perfect' Instagram photos. I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks ... There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them."



Ashley also recalled a time when she was told she would need to lose weight if she wanted to become a model when she was just 17 years old.



She admitted: "My self-esteem plummeted, and I had my agents telling me if you don't lose weight, then you're not going to work. The lowest part of realising that I didn't get a job because I was 'too fat' actually gave me the courage and the ambition to go and fill a void in an industry."



Ashley is proud of being a size 16 since welcoming her 12-month-old son Isaac - whom she has with husband Justin Ervin - and insisted anyone who tries to lose their baby weight during quarantine is destined to fail.



She added: "I am a full-fledged 16. I haven't been a full-fledged 16 since I got married. I have like 25 pounds on me that I still have from before I was pregnant. I don't know one person that actually lost weight in quarantine. So then to go and try to lose baby weight in quarantine is an epic fail."