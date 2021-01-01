NEWS Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan to star in Coach’s fall campaign Newsdesk Share with :





The 51-year-old actress-and-singer - who became the global face of the designer brand in 2019 - and the 34-year-old 'Black Panther' star will feature in Coach Forever Season Two, which is a fresh take on the vintage pieces from the fashion house’s fall 2020 collection.



Creative director Stuart Vevers explained: “With Coach Forever, I wanted to celebrate and commit to creativity and community. This has been a unique time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going, challenging ourselves to work in new ways that embrace the best of the past to make the most of how we design for an ever-changing future.”



Jennifer and Michael will be joined by Kaia Gerber, Paloma Elsesser, Megan Thee Stallion, Hari Nef, Wisdom Kaye and others in the campaign, which will make its debut online on February 23.



Fevers added to WWD.com: “I wanted to continue to explore new ways of showcasing our collections and expressing my vision for Coach with an approach that feels right for today. We’re evolving the story of Coach Forever by adding playful moments of joy and optimism with a sense of pop culture escapism.”



It comes after Jennifer and Michael previously starred in Coach's spring 2021 collection, Coach It Forward', that focused on “the power of positivity, collective action and the importance of every day recognition for the people in our lives who help move our worlds forward.”



The 'In The Morning' hitmaker commented: "So often we are going through the day-to-day motion of life without properly taking a moment to acknowledge the people who drive change in optimism in our lives, community and the world.



“’Coach It Forward’ to me means to pay it forward and to be grateful. I’m thrilled that I had this opportunity to recognise my family and my chosen family of creatives, collaborators, thinkers, doers and friends who have had such a positive impact on my life.”