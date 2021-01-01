NEWS Adam Wingard to direct a 'Face/Off' remake Newsdesk Share with :





The 38-year-old filmmaker has been tapped to helm a follow-up to the 1997 action thriller for Paramount.



Adam will pen the script with long-time collaborator Simon Barrett. The pair have previously teamed up on the films 'A Horrible Way to Die', 'The Guest' and 'Blair Witch'.



The original 'Face/Off' was directed by John Woo and centred around an outlandish storyline which sees John Travolta play FBI agent Sean Archer who is on an all-consuming mission to catch terrorist Castor Troy - portrayed by Nicolas Cage - the man who killed his son.



Taking going undercover to the extreme, Archer undergoes cutting edge facial transplant surgery so he can take the face of Troy and head into prison in order to prevent another attack after the criminal falls into a coma when eventually arrested.



However, Troy unexpectedly awakes from his coma and takes on Archer's face which leaves the real Archer desperate to stop his nemesis and reclaim his face and life.



Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola, Gina Gershon, Dominique Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Harve Presnell, Colm Feore and John Carroll Lynch also featured in the cast.



Deadline report that the lead roles are likely to be recast despite Wingard approaching the flick as a direct sequel.

Adam has also helmed the upcoming monster head-to-head movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' – which is slated for release next month after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Alexander Skarsgard plays geologist Nathan Lind in the movie and described the project as "visually extraordinary" and different from his previous projects.



The 44-year-old actor said: "It's quite different from 'The Aftermath', and from most movies I've been doing the past two years I've done a lot of slightly more cerebral, emotionally intense dramas. So in that way it was quite cathartic and it was exciting to something big and fun and I love the character I play in it and visually it's pretty extraordinary."