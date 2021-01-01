Priyanka Chopra: 'Working out with Nick was a mistake'

Actress Priyanka Chopra admits working out with her fitness fanatic husband Nick Jonas was a "mistake".

The Baywatch star was getting into shape in preparation for her upcoming action-packed spy series, Citadel, and decided to take Nick up on his offer to exercise side-by-side to keep one another motivated. However, competitive Priyanka soon realised she would never be able to really challenge Nick's impressive fitness levels.

"This was one of those mistakes that I made where I tried to compete with Nick," she shared on America's The Drew Barrymore Show. "Right at the beginning of me starting to work out was during quarantine, and he's like, 'Babe, c'mon, we'll do it together, it'll be like a couple's thing.' I was like, 'OK...'

"(I've) never done that with him before, and we start working out and I'm competitive as hell, so I'm trying to keep up to the 255th squat or something, and it ended like that (with Priyanka sitting on his back as he did push ups)."

Priyanka and Nick eventually decided they would need to schedule separate gym sessions to avoid any other clashes.

"I was like, 'I can be your weight, but I can't compare to you. This is crazy!'" the star laughed. "So then we decided not to work out together - it just didn't work out!"