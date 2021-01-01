NEWS Jason Biggs regrets passing on How I Met Your Mother role Newsdesk Share with :





The Orange is the New Black star revealed he was initially offered the lead role in comedy How I Met Your Mother, which would have reunited him and his American Pie co-star Alyson Hannigan, but he passed - allowing Josh Radnor to take on the role of Ted Mosby.



"I was offered the role," Jason told SiriusXM’s The Covino & Rich Show. "It's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time - it sounds so obnoxious to say right now - but at the time it was like, 'OK, do I want to do TV?' I don’t know that I was quite ready to go that route.



"Big picture, I have no regrets. I'm very lucky, very fortunate. I'm still here. That's number one. But yeah, if I had to pick out something I wish I had done differently, I would've taken that gig for sure. Absolutely."



Asked if he ever spoke to Alyson about turning down the role, Jason added, "We’ve never really talked about it. I don’t know that she knows, actually."



The CBS series was a big hit and ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014.