NEWS Kevin Hart's personal shopper charged with defrauding him out of more than $1 million Newsdesk





Kevin Hart's former personal shopper was charged on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the actor out of nearly $1.2 million (£870,000).



Dylan Syer - who was hired by Hart in 2015 - was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court, New York, on charges including grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree, and scheme to defraud in the first degree for allegedly using Hart's credit cards to help fund his lavish lifestyle between October 2017 and February 2019.



According to Queens County D.A. Melina Katz, Syer initially started small with authorised purchases for the Jumanji: The Next Level actor, before he is said to have used Hart's cards to put money in his personal accounts. He then apparently used the funds to buy items such as Louis Vuitton bags, five Patek Philippe watches, and a Sam Friedman painting, which he then allegedly had sent by FedEx to his home and business.



"No one is immune to being targeted by fraudsters," Katz said, according to Variety. "This defendant, who owned a personal shopper business, used legitimate purchases to gain access and then allegedly continued to charge the actor's credit cards for astronomical sums of money."



Following Syer's arrest on Wednesday, investigators searched his home, and are said to have discovered around $250,000 (£180,000) worth of money and other items.



Syer, 29, is due back in court on 17 February. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.