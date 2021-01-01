NEWS Rebel Wilson in 'really good place' after love split Newsdesk Share with :





Rebel Wilson is in a "really good place" following her recent split from boyfriend Jacob Busch.



The Pitch Perfect star confirmed in an Instagram post earlier this month that her relationship was over, calling herself a "single girl" in the post. But in an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, Rebel insisted she's not feeling down in the dumps after the break-up.



"Any kind of break-up is hard and not ideal," she said, before adding: "I feel like, I don’t know if it’s turning 40 or coming into your own - I feel in a really good place. I am so busy with work, doing (competitive dog grooming reality show) Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this."



Rebel is showcasing a whole new look after losing 60lbs during her "year of health" in 2020, and added during the chat that this is the first time she's actually been able to maintain the weight loss.



"I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there…" she recalled. "This is the first time I haven’t gained any weight back."