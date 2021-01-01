Lori Loughlin requests return of passport after completing prison sentence

Lori Loughlin's lawyers have filed new documents asking for the return of her passport, after she completed a two-month sentence for her part in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

The Fuller House actress was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December, after being given two months behind bars following her admission to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

And now that Loughlin is getting back to normal life, her legal team is asking for her passport - currently in possession of the United States Pretrial Services Office - to be returned.

According to TMZ.com, the documents state that the government has no objection to returning the passport, so it's just a matter of time until she gets it back.

Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli is still behind bars - he'll complete his five-month sentence in April.

The couple were convicted as part of a scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities. They paid $500,000 (£370,000) to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.