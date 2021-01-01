Lori Loughlin granted passport return

Disgraced actress Lori Loughlin has been granted her request for the return of her passport after completing her prison sentence for fraud.

The Full House star served two months behind bars late last year for her role in the U.S. college admissions scandal, and as she continues to adjust to normal life, her lawyers asked for representatives at the United States Pretrial Services Office to hand back her travel documents.

Now her wish has been approved, paving the way for Loughlin to travel once more - within the terms of her supervised release, reports TMZ.

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, remains in prison - his five-month sentence will come to an end in April.

According to the outlet, the documents stated that the government had no objection to returning the passport, so it was only a matter of time until she got it back.

The couple were convicted as part of a scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities.

They paid $500,000 (£370,000) to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.