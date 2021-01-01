Dave Chappelle's show returning to Netflix after comic 'gets his name back'

Dave Chappelle's eponymous show is returning to Netflix after he signed a new deal with the streaming giant.

In the clip from a stand-up performance recorded at Stubb's Waller Creek in Austin, Texas, he explained the show will be returning to Netflix following a new licensing deal with Comedy Central bosses.

"I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it's nothing," Chappelle told the audience. "And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much."

Chappelle's Show was removed from Netflix last November, less than a month after its debut. He made the request after allegedly being unable to receive royalties for the show based on a contract he signed with Comedy Central and its parent company, ViacomCBS. He also claimed the show had been licensed without his consent.

Chappelle opened the video, which shows him performing a standup set, discussing how he caught Covid-19 last year which he blamed on his eagerness to perform.

"I did because in the beginning of the pandemic, I talked to a guy in the live entertainment business and I said, 'When can we go back to work?' He said probably some time in 2022," Chappelle said. "And I said, 'There's no f**king way I can wait that long.'"