Sacha Baron Cohen tried to buy Peter Sellers' Golden Globe

Sacha Baron Cohen once tried to buy a Golden Globe previously won by his hero Peter Sellers - but he got the auction "time zone wrong" and lost out.

The actor has long admired the work of the comedy legend, so when the statue the late Brit won for 1979's Being There went under the hammer a few years ago, he decided to buy it.

"He was the hero of mine growing up...," Sacha told Deadline. "I remember the moment I was eight years old seeing him perform and it was as (The Pink Panther's Inspector) Clouseau, and it was this incredibly broad character. At first I was laughing so hard, but I believed him completely.

"And all of his characters, despite being over the top and not believable in the hands of almost any other performer, are completely authentic and completely three dimensional."

He added, "Once they auctioned off his Golden Globe for Being There and I tried to buy it, but I got the time zone wrong so I missed that, but I really wanted to get it. He was a really incredible and versatile actor."

Sacha has since drawn comparisons to his acting idol following his performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and he is flattered by the notion: "I have got to say that is the highest compliment you could ever give me, to compare me to Peter Sellers," he smiled.

The funnyman, who picked up his first Golden Globe in 2007 for the first Borat movie, is nominated for two more gongs at this month's prizegiving - one for his work in Aaron Sorkin's drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, and another for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.