Captain Marvel 2 finds villain in Zawe Ashton

British actress Zawe Ashton has landed the role of the new villain in the Captain Marvel sequel.

The Dreams of a Life star will face off with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, and her superhero alter-ego, in the follow-up to the 2019 Marvel blockbuster, although specific character details have yet to be released.

WandaVision story editor Megan McDonnell has penned the script for Captain Marvel 2, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

Sources told the outlet that while Ashton will be the main villain in the flick, there is a chance another antagonist may also be set to make an appearance.

Ashton joins a cast which also includes Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

The 36-year-old shot to fame when she appeared in the British TV comedy drama series Fresh Meat, and was recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Betrayal opposite fellow Brit Tom Hiddleston.

Ashton also starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2019 Netflix horror drama Velvet Buzzsaw, and has had roles in Nocturnal Animals and Greta.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled for release in November, 2022.