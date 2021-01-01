Duke & Duchess of Sussex expecting second child

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are expecting another baby.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced the news on Valentine's Day.

The couple, whose son Archie will be two in May, shared a beautiful black and white shot of themselves, barefoot, in a garden setting, with Meghan showing off a baby bump, as she lay on the grass with her head in her husband's lap.

A spokesperson for the pair said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Misan Harriman, the photographer who took the picture, and a friend of the couple, also posted the image to his social media, captioning it: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow."

He added: "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

The royal and the former Suits star married in May 2018 and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born a year later.