Gwyneth Paltrow launches goop vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow is all abuzz about her lifestyle brand goop's new vibrator.

Launched on Valentine's Day, the new pleasure toy was created to fill a gap in the market place, according to an accompanying press release, in which goop executives said they "tested a lot of vibrators over the years" and realised there wasn't a perfect all in one device - until now.

"There are many to enjoy," the release read.

"Sleek internal vibrators, rabbit vibrators, clitoral stimulators that fit in the palm of your hand. And then there are wand massagers. Known for their rumbly, mighty external vibration, they're appreciated equally by people who get off quick and by people who need extra stimulation," it detailed.

Explaining: "we made ours because we love the control a wand provides - but we wanted more," the statement shared: "one end of the goop vibrator is the ultimate wonder-ball wand for external massage. The other end is slim for targeted stimulation. Each side features eight different pulsating patterns with varying intensities."

It boasted: "It packs way more power and delivers deeper pleasure than anything we've tried before," adding: "and yes, we wanted it to look like something you'd leave on your nightstand as a functional objet d'art, if that's your thing."

The release, posted in the latest online goop newsletter, comes with a three-step guide for increasing sexual pleasure.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson, the girlfriend of Paltrow's ex-husband Chris Martin, is promoting Maude's Vibe 3-speed, USB-charged powerful personal massager.

"After 25,000 pre-orders, our best-selling Vibe is back next week," Dakota, who is the co-creative director and investor of the sexual wellness brand Maude, wrote on Instagram last week. She also shared some other Maude favourites in additional posts.