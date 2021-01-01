Kate Winslet stepped in as amateur intimacy coordinator for young co-star

Kate Winslet is so impressed with the intimacy coordinators hired to oversee sex scenes in her most recent films, she has decided to become one.

The Titanic actress revealed she is actively making sure Angourie Rice, her young co-star in upcoming HBO miniseries, Mare of Easttown, is comfortable on set for all her intimate scenes.

"Because there were no clothes that come off in the scene, they didn’t consider bringing in an intimacy coordinator, but I just got the sense that she was nervous," Winslet told the How I Found My Voice podcast.

"I said to her, 'I'm going to be around for this, I'm going to stay, I won't leave the set'. She said, 'Thank God Kate, thank you so much'," she recalled.

"And I ended up being in the car. I ended up being in the boot of the car. I knew it would make them feel better to have that one person, who would be able to put their hand up and say, 'Actually we need to cut now. Is everyone feeling OK?'" Winslet explained.

The 45-year-old admitted she would have felt a lot more comfortable filming sex scenes if there were intimacy co-ordinators on set when she was younger.

"I definitely wish I had them in the past, I definitely do," she said.

"I just could have done with that friend really. Just having a friend to say, 'Can you ask him just to not put his hands there?' So it’s not you having to say it, which can be pretty awkward," she remarked.