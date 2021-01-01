NEWS Abigail Breslin attacks troll for mocking her father's Covid battle Newsdesk Share with :





Abigail Breslin has slammed an Internet troll who poked fun at her father's Covid-19 battle.



The Little Miss Sunshine star asked fans and Instagram followers for prayers after revealing her dad was unconscious and had been placed on a ventilator after testing positive for coronavirus.



One commenter then wrote: "A fake a** virus that only kills weak a** people."



In a now deleted screenshot, the actress responded: "you’re disgusting," adding, "Ppl (people) like this are why ppl like my dad are fighting for his life. Shame."



In a new post on Instagram, Abigail has addressed the Covid haters head on, with the 24-year-old star writing: "This is me saying that if you asked my dad: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator... wear your d**n mask. Please. No one should go thru this."



Earlier this month Abigail revealed her dad was battling Covid-19, despite rarely leaving the house.



"All I can say is this: Covid is never more real until you've experienced it firsthand or through a loved one," she wrote on Twitter. It's unpredictable and relentless. My dad has been [incredibly] careful and hasn't left home since it began except for doctors appointments."