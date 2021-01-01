NEWS Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde pay tribute to crew behind 'Don't Worry Darling' Newsdesk Share with :





Last year, production on the psychological thriller was shut down due to a positive coronavirus case on set.



And after filming finally wrapped over the weekend, the 36-year-old director and 25-year-old actress have shared their admiration for the team that made it possible to shoot the movie amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Olivia - who is romancing star of the film Harry Styles - shared snaps from the set with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who she hailed her "hero".



She wrote on Instagram: "My co-conspirator and hero. We did it. It wasn’t easy. But we f****** did the damn thing. Love you, Matty."



Florence, meanwhile, posted a lengthy caption for her post, in which she highlighted the various different roles of the "talented crew", who don't get enough recognition.



The 'Little Women' star gushed that "every single person delivered their A game", despite having to film with strict guidelines in place.



She wrote: "It’s official, it’s a wrap! Yesterday was our final day on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and I wanted to give you all some insight on who this movie is- these are some of the people who made this movie happen. This is our talented crew.



The grips, the gaffer, the electrics, set PA’s, sound mixer, prop masters, location scouts, location manager, production designer, art department, crafty, catering, stand ins, stunt coordinator, stunt women, stunt men, medic, COVID compliance officers and managers, camera operators, camera assistants, Director of photography, security, transportation team, script supervisor, hair artists, makeup artists, costume designers, costume dressers, boom operators, producers, writer, Director, 1st AD’s, 2nd AD’s, 3rd AD’s. This list goes on and on and on, the length of the rolling words and names at the end of when watching movie.



We were very aware what it meant when we all agreed to this job. It was a COVID movie. One that could get shut down at any moment and of course, we did.



However, despite these new shooting restrictions and guidelines, I can’t tell you how energised these people in my photos have been. How inspired, how hard working no matter what the circumstances. We’ve had people leave and people join and each time we’ve been met by beautiful, crazy talented beings.



Despite the new on set rules, every single person delivered their A game and it’s the many long list of names like those above and in the credits at the end of movies that actually get this hard, messy, fun weird job done. So... one final thank you to this amazing crew. You are the best bunch of jammy jammy dodgers and we are so grateful for you! I look forward to watching what we made. #DWD (sic)"



The upcoming flick – which also stars Gemma Chan and KiKi Lane - is set in a utopian community of 1950s California and focuses on a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.