NEWS Eva Green, Vincent Cassel and Francois Civil to star in new take on 'The Three Musketeers' Newsdesk





The two-part movie adaptation is being helmed by French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon which stars Green, Cassel and Civil as Milady, Athos and D'Artagnan.



The first film is titled 'The Three Musketeers – D'Artagnan' with the second called 'The Three Musketeers – Milady'. Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patelliere have written the scripts for both movies based on the literary classic by Alexandre Dumas.



According to Variety, both movies will be shot simultaneously this summer in France. Dimitri Rassam is producing the flick with Pathe handling the release in both France and abroad.



Other cast members tapped to appear in the new film include Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Vicky Krieps and Louis Garrel.

Rassam admits that he has "always dreamed" of bringing 'The Three Musketeers' to the big screen.



He said: "We feel a great deal of responsibility to protect the work of Dumas whilst offering an authentic and exciting cinematic saga for today's audiences.



Bourboulon added: "Adapting Dumas's rich work in this day and age has never been more relevant and the desire for a big show on the big screen has never been stronger.



"Following 'Eiffel' (his recent film with Pathe), this project is part of an obvious artistic continuity coupled with the pleasure to join forces again with a group of trusted authors and producers for this new adventure."



The story has been adapted for the big screen on a number of occasions in the past with Gene Kelly and Angela Lansbury appearing in a 1948 film with Charlie Sheen, Kiefer Sutherland and Chris O'Donnell featuring in a 1993 Disney version.



Luke Evans, Mads Mikkelsen and Orlando Bloom also starred in a 3D production in 2011.