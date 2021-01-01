NEWS Machine Gun Kelly wears necklace containing Megan Fox's blood Newsdesk Share with :





Machine Gun Kelly wears a drop of girlfriend Megan Fox's blood around his neck.



The rapper took to Instagram to share a snap of his unusual necklace, which featured a transparent casing with a smudge of red seen inside.



"I wear your blood around my neck," the Bloody Valentine star captioned the image, as well as some other pictures of himself and Megan.



Kelly follows in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, who wore vials of each other’s blood as necklaces during their three-year marriage in the early 2000s.



Meanwhile, Megan also shared a Valentine's tribute to her other half, who she started dating last summer following her split from husband Brian Austin Green.



"There goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy, magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal, creative genius, the journey will likely be perilous, but there is no destination without him," she wrote besides more snaps. "Happy valentine’s day rehab barbie."



And Brian also seized the opportunity to pay a romantic tribute to his new partner, Dancing with the Stars professional Sharna Burgess.



In an Instagram Live session on Sunday, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star explained: "This has been kind of a weird year for me so what an amazing Valentine’s Day this has been. Sharna is a really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person... This could be the start of something amazing."



Megan, who shares three children with Brian, filed for divorce in late November.