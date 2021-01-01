NEWS Florence Pugh praises Don't Worry Darling crew as filming wraps Newsdesk Share with :





Florence Pugh has celebrated the end of filming Don't Worry Darling by heaping praise on the crew for making the movie happen amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The British actress stars alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan in Olivia Wilde's upcoming movie, and as it wrapped over the weekend, she decided to salute all the "talented" crew members who "made this movie happen".



"This list goes on and on and on, the length of the rolling words and names at the end of when watching movie," she wrote in the lengthy Instagram post alongside snaps of the behind-the-scenes employees. "We were very aware what it meant when we all agreed to this job. It was a COVID movie. One that could get shut down at any moment and of course, we did. However, despite these new shooting restrictions and guidelines, I can't tell you how energised these people in my photos have been.



"We've had people leave and people join and each time we've been met by beautiful, crazy talented beings. Despite the new on set rules, every single person delivered their A game and it's the many long list of names like those above and in the credits at the end of movies that actually get this hard, messy, fun weird job done.



"So... one final thank you to this amazing crew. You are the best bunch of jammy jammy dodgers and we are so grateful for you! I look forward to watching what we made."



Meanwhile, Wilde marked wrapping filming by sharing a candid snap of her and Pugh watching playback at a bank of screens.



"To work with an actor as talented and brave as @florencepugh is any director’s dream. I will forever be grateful for you, Flo. It was an honor to be your captain. Can’t wait for the world to see the astonishing work you’ve put into this movie," she gushed.